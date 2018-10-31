Share story

By
Spokesman Review
SPOKANE — The former president and treasurer of the Freeman School District’s nonprofit fundraising group is under investigation for first-degree theft after allegedly stealing more than $6,000 from the group’s bank account.
According to Spokane County Superior Court documents, the former official with the school district’s Parent Teacher Student Group used the account to shop at a handful of department stores, including Nordstrom, Costco and American Eagle.
Unauthorized charges, paid by debit card and check on the Parent Teacher Student Group account at Banner Bank, totaled $6,275.35.
The official named in court documents has not been formally charged with a crime.
However, the investigation revealed that Brooke Hames, another board member of the Parent Teacher Student Group,  suspected money had been stolen  from the group’s bank account. Hames provided Spokane County sheriff’s detectives with information to support the theft allegation, according to court documents.
On Aug. 13, Hames asked the official how much money the group had in its account. According to court documents, the official would not answer and wrote “245” on a sheet of paper.
After Hames pressed for more information, the official then confirmed there was $245 in the account.
Jim Allen