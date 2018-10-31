According to Spokane County Superior Court documents, the former official with the school district’s Parent Teacher Student Group used the account to shop at a handful of department stores, including Nordstrom, Costco and American Eagle.

Unauthorized charges, paid by debit card and check on the Parent Teacher Student Group account at Banner Bank, totaled $6,275.35.

The official named in court documents has not been formally charged with a crime.

However, the investigation revealed that Brooke Hames, another board member of the Parent Teacher Student Group, suspected money had been stolen from the group’s bank account. Hames provided Spokane County sheriff’s detectives with information to support the theft allegation, according to court documents.

On Aug. 13, Hames asked the official how much money the group had in its account. According to court documents, the official would not answer and wrote “245” on a sheet of paper.

After Hames pressed for more information, the official then confirmed there was $245 in the account.