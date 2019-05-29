ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Marine mammal officials say a fourth gray whale has been found dead along Alaska’s shore.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a young gray whale was spotted north of the Clam Gulch Recreation Area on the Kenai Peninsula.

A family fishing for herring discovered the whale May 22 and reported it Friday.

Officials estimate the length at 20 to 24 feet (6.1-7.3 meters). Gray whale calves are born at about 15 feet (4.57 meters).

Pathologist Kathy Burek Huntington of Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services called it a “small, super skinny whale.” NOAA hopes to perform a necropsy.

Gray whale carcasses this year also have come ashore at Kodiak Island, near Cordova and south of Anchorage.

More than 60 dead gray whales have been found dead from Mexico to Alaska.