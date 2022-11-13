Four people were found dead on a residential street near the University of Idaho on Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, Moscow police responded to a call on King Road, a residential area near campus, for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four people dead.

Moscow police were not immediately available to answer questions regarding the individuals’ manner of death, but sent a news release Sunday evening titled “Moscow Homicide Update.”

The University of Idaho sent a “Vandal alert” via Twitter at 2:07 p.m. Sunday advising students to stay away from the area and shelter in place. The university posted a second alert shortly before 3 p.m. saying the shelter-in-place alert had been lifted and that Moscow police did not believe there was an active threat, but the alert still advised students to remain vigilant.

A news release from the department said it was still working to notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Moscow Police Department is asking anybody who may have information to call the department at 208-882-COPS.

No further information was immediately available.