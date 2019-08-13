By
Former Wapato City Administrator Juan Orozco was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of official misconduct on Tuesday.

The official jail roster for the Yakima County Department of Corrections shows Orozco was booked into the jail on Tuesday at 3:36 p.m.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, did not immediately return calls for comment.

