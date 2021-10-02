Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at an Oregon Republican Party fundraiser in Washington County on Saturday night.

KOIN reports that Pence will headline the county’s annual Reagan Day Dinner. Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz will also speak at the 7 p.m. event.

Though the in-person dinner is sold out, the event will be viewable online for a $25 fee.

It’s expected that Pence will deliver a speech centered on supporting law enforcement.