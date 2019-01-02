PORTLANS, Ore. (AP) — A former substitute teacher at an elementary school near Portland has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for sexually abusing a student.
KOIN-TV reports 54-year-old Dale Buckendahl was sentenced Wednesday after a jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse last month.
The abuse occurred when Buckendahl was substituting a third-grade class at Alder Elementary School in 2008.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Buckendahl put his hand up a 9-year-old girl’s skirt and touched her in a sexual manner while she was seated in a classroom with other students.
The student reported the abuse to a school counselor years later.
The victim gave a statement to the court, saying “no verdict or sentencing will bring me back my childhood or my innocence.”
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/