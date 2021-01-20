PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Eugene elementary school teacher on Tuesday pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving a child.

Federal prosecutors will seek a prison sentence of more than 13 years for William Cantu Hamann, 38, when he’s sentenced in U.S. District Court in Eugene in March.

They’ll ask that the sentence run consecutive to a proposed state prison term of one year and eight months, according to global plea negotiations from both federal and state cases, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Hamann is accused of sexual abuse and sodomy in Lane County Circuit Court and has not formally entered any pleas. A trial is set there for March 10.

The victim was not a student of Hamann’s, according to prosecutors. He had taught at Spring Creek Elementary in Eugene.

Hamann met the victim on social media, paid her for sex and recorded her performing sex acts between 2018 and July 2019, according to federal prosecutors. She was 15 when Hamann met her.

Eugene police detectives and FBI agents arrested Hamann on July 26, 2019, when he arrived at a school to meet her, according to Eugene police.

As part of the federal plea agreement, Hamann has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of restitution to the victim.