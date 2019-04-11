JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two former supervisors of acting Alaska Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price offered drastically different views of her work ethic and whether she should be confirmed for the job.

Price was an adviser to former Gov. Bill Walker. Scott Kendall, who was a chief of staff to Walker, told a House committee Thursday that he rarely saw Price and that she suffered from chronic absenteeism. He said she left when he told her she could resign or be fired.

Marcia Davis, who was a deputy chief of staff to Walker, strongly defended Price, painting her as a hard-worker who wasn’t tied to a desk and had meetings that weren’t always on her calendar.

Jim Whitaker, Kendall’s predecessor as chief of staff, also recommended Price for commissioner.

Price didn’t attend the confirmation hearing.