SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes has agreed to pay a fine of $50,000 after she was accused of committing 22 violations of state ethics laws.

The agreement, contained in a report released Wednesday by the Oregon Ethics Commission, is subject to approval by the commission at its meeting on Friday.

In March, the nine-member commission unanimously rejected a $44,000 fine, with one commissioner saying Hayes’ failure to appear before the commission was offensive.

Ethics investigators concluded last year that Hayes, a consultant, abused her access to her fiance Gov. John Kitzhaber. Kitzhaber resigned amid the influence-peddling scandal in 2015 and agreed to a $20,000 fine.

In the agreement, signed on April 9 by Hayes, she disputed some of the accusations but wanted to close the matter.