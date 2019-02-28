BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two former Idaho Department of Corrections officers were sentenced this week for their part in a drug trafficking operation inside prisons.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 37-year-old Richard McCollough was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and 36-year-old Timothy Landon was sentenced to three years and five months.

Both of the former guards will serve three years of supervised release following their prison terms.

Two other corrections officers were also caught up in a corruption investigation by FBI officers who posed as drug dealers and recruited the guards.

Erik Thompson and Robert Wallin were convicted of participating in the operation that moved large quantities of drugs into Idaho prisons.

Wallin was sentenced to three years in prison, and Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced in April.