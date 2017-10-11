The Benton County jury made the award Tuesday to Julie Atwood, who resigned in 2013 from Mission Support Alliance, a contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy.
The Benton County jury made the award Tuesday to Julie Atwood, who resigned in 2013 from Mission Support Alliance, a U.S. Department of Energy contractor.
The Tri-City Herald reported the ruling against the contractor and one of its vice presidents, Steve Young, who also is the mayor of Kennewick.
Young and Mission Support Alliance did not comment on the verdict.
The jury found that Mission Support Alliance retaliated and discriminated against Atwood, and Young aided the actions.
The verdict includes $2.1 million in lost wages and benefits, $6 million for emotional harm.