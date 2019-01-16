Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy is being held without bail after being accused of raping a woman and sexually abusing a minor while working for a Salem security company that previously contracted with Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

The Statesman Journal reports that 28-year-old Jorge Ulises Serrano of Woodburn, Oregon, was arrested Jan. 10. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Serrano had an attorney.

Serrano was a deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from July 10, 2017, until he was discharged on Nov. 14, 2018, according to the Oregon Criminal Justice Information Records Inquiry System.

Most Read Local Stories

The Associated Press