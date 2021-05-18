COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) — The former city recorder in Coquille has filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging she was wrongfully fired.

Jennifer Rose notified the city of her intent to sue multiple times earlier in the year leading up to and after her termination in March, The World reported.

City manager pro tem Scott Sanders declined to comment on the city’s behalf. The city and other named defendants have not yet responded to the claims in court documents.

Rose in her claim alleges the city and its leaders wrongfully terminated her for mistakes she says weren’t hers, and that city leaders retaliated against her for raising concerns about the city’s financial mismanagement.

Rose, through an attorney, says in the suit that the city’s finance department “started to fall apart” without adequate staff and that financial and administrative matters were “slipping through the cracks” under then-City Manager Sam Baugh, she wrote.

Rose said she raised her concerns about city finances to Baugh last year.

Rose’s claim additionally says Baugh defamed her when he previously told The World Rose was suspended for hindering attempts to review city finances, which Rose has denied.

Rose is asking the federal court for a name-clearing hearing, economic and non-economic financial damages and attorney’s fees.