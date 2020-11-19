EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former music ministry leader at a Eugene church has been sentenced to 125 years in prison for rape of a child.

Edward Thompson’s jury trial was held Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, KEZI-TV reported. The guilty verdict was unanimous.

Thompson was convicted on four counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and five counts of first-degree sex abuse. Thompson has been in custody since August 2018 when he was accused of abusing a child he babysat. Court documents said the abuse happened between 2012 and 2018.

Thompson had been involved with Christ Fellowship Church in Eugene. KEZI 9 News talked to a former church elder after his arrest who said the church had since closed and the pastor had retired.