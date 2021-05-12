ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell has been named chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The selection was made by Pat Pitney, the University of Alaska system interim president, from a group of eight finalists and announced by the system on Wednesday. Parnell is expected to start in the new position next month.

Bruce Schultz has been serving as interim chancellor since January, following the departure of Cathy Sandeen.

Pitney in a statement said Parnell brings a commitment to Alaska and “a desire for all Alaskans to have access to higher education.” She said Parnell understands the issues facing the university and “will help stabilize our budget through building UAA’s reputation and expanding enrollment and fundraising.”

Parnell, a Republican former state legislator and lieutenant governor, served as governor from July 2009, following the resignation of then-Gov. Sarah Palin, to December 2014. He was elected governor in his own right in 2010. He is currently in practice as an attorney.

In the statement, Parnell said he looks forward to the new role.