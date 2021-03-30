PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is conducting an independent investigation into misconduct at Oregon Health & Science University after a recent lawsuit alleging workplace harassment.

KOIN reports President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Monfries sent a letter Tuesday announcing they have retained Hodder “to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation of OHSU’s workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.”

Earlier this month, a woman filed a $45 million lawsuit against Dr. Jason Campbell, who was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse.

The 39-page complaint alleges that Campbell sent the woman unwanted, sexually explicit text messages, “pornographic photographs” and “sexually charged social media messages.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive has reported Campbell has garnered millions of social media views with viral dance videos and has been dubbed the TikTok Doc.

Campbell and an attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment from the newspaper when it first reported the lawsuit.