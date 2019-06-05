A forecast for increasing wind and possible lightning on Wednesday night in Central Washington has Grant County officials on high alert as they battle the state’s first big wildfire of the year.

The blaze, which is being called the 243 Fire, is the first to require additional firefighting resources mobilized by the state. By Wednesday morning, it had burned more than 8 square miles (about 5,120 acres) on the east side of the Columbia River and caused the evacuation of about 50 households near Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village, according to county officials.

The fire started Monday evening and grew to 5,000 acres by Tuesday night, according to Cascadia Emergency Management.

The fire was listed as being 25% contained by Wednesday morning. Derek Gregg, the chief deputy of emergency management for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, said the firefighting crews that battled the blaze overnight Tuesday into Wednesday had done a good job getting the fire to “lay down.”

Gregg said, however, the prediction for increasing wind throughout the day has officials concerned that hot spots will be rekindled.

“They say there’s a pretty good cold front coming in later today with winds picking up,” Gregg said. Wind gusts are expected to reach 18 to 22 mph on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gregg said that some outbuildings have been lost, but no residences.

Fire crews will continue to work Wednesday and will reassess the danger on Thursday, Gregg said.

Justin Bishop, a dispatcher at the Washington Department of Natural Resources Central Washington Interagency Communications Center, said the fire began about 11 p.m. Monday south of Wanapum and quickly spread to the east, moving south of Highway 26.

“With snowpack under half of normal and a hot, dry summer ahead, we’re looking at another record-setting fire season,” said Hilary Franz, the state commissioner of public lands. “We had a wet winter that made grasses grow thick and tall. Now, a dry spring has turned these grasses into fuel for wildfires like we see today.”

Franz also said wildfires are worsening around the region and the fire season is getting longer.