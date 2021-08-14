ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Foo Fighters rock band is requiring that people who attend their upcoming shows in Alaska be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative test result 48 hours before attending, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The 12-time Grammy-winning-band plans to perform in Anchorage on Aug. 17 and 19 at the Dena’ina Center and in Fairbanks on Aug. 21 at the Carlson Center.

Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be provided before entering — — either the original card or copy of card with an ID to match, according to a statement Saturday from Ticketmaster.

Fully vaccinated means two weeks after final dose.

Fans under 12 years old will have to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours of the event to provide a negative test result. Unvaccinated fans over 12 years of age who have a valid medical reason and note must also take a COVID-19 diagnostic test, Ticketmaster said.

Mask-wearing is not required.

The Foo Fighters performed before a vaccinated audience June 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was the venue’s first show in more than 460 days.