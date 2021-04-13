PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has asked the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The move follows guidance of the federal government regarding the appearance of blood clots in six women, from ages 18 to 48, across the country.

Johnson & Johnson shots have been a small part of the vaccination campaign in the Pacific Northwest. So far, 81,255 Oregonians have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of almost 1.5 million who are fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

In Morrow County, emergency managers canceled the last day of an eight-day mobile vaccination clinic for agricultural workers and other harder-to-reach community members, organized with support from FEMA, that had been administering the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The rural county is almost 40% Hispanic and has struggled with a high rate of COVID-19 infections and a low vaccination rate.

“It’s so disappointing. So frustrating,” Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said. “This morning we had a small line of cars waiting and we had to cancel.”

Across the state, many vaccinators said the increasing supply of the two other COVID-19 vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna/ BioNTech, will blunt the impact of the pause.

The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, in Washington County, said their one clinic offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will offer the Moderna shot instead.

“It does not require a complete reset of any of our processes in our clinics, just an adjustment,” said spokeswoman Kasi Woidyla.

Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the shot should contact their health care provider.