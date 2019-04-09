EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — About 500 people are evacuated from their homes in Oregon after record-breaking rain that’s also shut down roads and forced officials to close schools in the hardest-hit communities.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urged residents Tuesday to stay off the road and said they are working to help people in several homes completely surrounded by water.

The Register Guard reported that more than 4.3 inches of rain has fallen in Eugene since Thursday — a record-breaking 2.34 inches of rain on Sunday alone.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more water than usual from its Willamette River reservoirs to prevent overflow.

Highway 58 west of Oakridge remains closed after it was cut off by a rockslide Monday.

