PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a small eastern Oregon city have declared an emergency as its mayor says three or four homes are surrounded by water.

The East Oregonian reported on Monday that Ukiah Mayor Clint Barber says no residences have been hit with damage and the worst local businesses experienced was some water on the floor.

But Barber says there’s a chance Camas Creek water could back up on a creek channel and start to flow into the lift station, although the facility is currently surrounded by some of the 2,000 sandbags provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation also called a state of emergency when its Board of Trustees passed a resolution Monday.

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday declared an emergency because of flooding.

