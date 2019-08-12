FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Heavy rain is forecast for Denali National Park and the National Weather Service has issued has a flood watch for the area.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the flood watch will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until noon Wednesday.

National Weather Service forecaster Jim Brader says the agency is expecting up to 1.5 inches (3.81 centimeters) of rain starting Monday night and extending into Tuesday with a potential for mudslides and stream flooding.

Heavy rain last week caused flooding in Healy.

Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker declared a local disaster after damage to roads and a bridge.

The Denali Park Road closed for a time Thursday after rain created the potential for debris flow and mudslides.

Heavy rain also is expected in Fairbanks.

