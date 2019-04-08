PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings for several counties in Oregon’s central Willamette Valley after a weekend of record-breaking rain.

The agency says 2.34 inches (5.9 centimeters) of rain fell in Eugene on Sunday, setting a new record.

Flood warnings are now in effect for parts of Lane, Benton and Linn counties until Monday evening and several creeks and rivers are already overflowing.

Officials in Lane County have issued an evacuation advisory for those living in the Row River and Coast Fork of the Willamette River floodplains.

KGW-TV reports that two men and a dog had to be rescued in Lebanon, Oregon, after a patch of land they were on was quickly surrounded by rising waters on the South Santiam River.