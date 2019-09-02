PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A floating Oregon tourist attraction is set to close after more than 50 years in business.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that Undersea Gardens in Newport is scheduled to end operations Sept. 8.

Owner Mariner Square announced the closure of the attraction in Newport’s Historic Bayfront on social media Sunday.

Undersea Gardens will be open for free public tours Sept. 3-8, while its dive shows will end Sept. 2.

The gift shop will remain open until Oct. 11.

Mariner Square says it is renovating its other two attractions, The Wax Works and Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

Undersea Gardens opened in 1966 as a floating “people-quarium” allowing visitors inside the attraction to look out and view sea life in Yaquina Bay, 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com