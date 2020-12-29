PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five Oregon counties will be upgraded from Extreme Risk to High Risk levels, based on the area’s current COVID-19 data, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

High Risk is the first level in which some businesses, including restaurants, can resume offering indoor services.

“After weeks of diligent work by local leaders and public health officials to implement health and safety measures in their communities, this week’s county data is a welcome sign that we are making progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon,” Brown said. “The county risk level framework is meant to put us on track to reopen our schools, businesses, and communities.”

Oregon’s COVID-19 framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme, High, Moderate and Lower.

From Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, there will be 24 counties in the Extreme Risk level, five at High Risk and seven at Lower Risk.

Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow counties were moved to High Risk from Extreme.

“Every week, more Oregonians are being vaccinated against this deadly disease. But, until vaccines are widely available with high participation rates, the surest way to open our communities is to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said.

County risk levels are assessed every two weeks. The next assessment is Jan. 15.