PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A $13 million lawsuit has been filed against a fitness center chain after a 62-year-old Oregon man collapsed and died while running on a treadmill.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Oregon by the man’s wife, claims the 24 Hour Fitness in Portland failed to train the only employee on duty how to respond to the emergency and how to find the automated external defibrillator.
The lawsuit says another gym member searched for the employee to call 911 and bring out the defibrillator after David Rutledge collapsed in December 2017.
The suit says the employee didn’t immediately call 911 and didn’t know where the defibrillator was.
The California-based fitness company says it does not comment on pending litigation.
Oregon law requires health clubs to have defibrillators on hand.
