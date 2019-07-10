ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Commercial fishing crews have come up with an alternate plan for handling a backlog of fish after a dock was shut down in a community following an explosion.

Monday’s blast sank a boat and left one person missing.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports three large fishing operations use the dock in Whittier where the explosion occurred Monday. Crews are now using smaller docks to offload fish.

Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt caused several million pounds of fish to sit for several hours.

The blast occurred on a fixed barge and fire then spread to the pier and a 99-foot commercial fishing vessel.

The Coast Guard has since suspended its search for the missing person, identified as a 49-year-old Cordova man.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

