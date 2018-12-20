KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Fishermen say the closures of waterways during launches at the spaceport on Kodiak Island are disrupting commercial fishing operations.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports fishermen voiced their concerns at a meeting Wednesday of the Kodiak Fisheries Workgroup, seeking for officials to rein in the closures related to the Pacific Spaceport Complex.

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation temporarily shuts down public road access to the Narrow Cape area and nearby waterways when launches are planned.

Corporation president Mark Lester says the closure areas are calculated based on factors that include the type of vehicle being launched and its trajectory.

He says the corporation plans to speak with more fishermen to learn what times of the year a launch would disrupt commercial fishing.

