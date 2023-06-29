Becky Kettle-Gay picked some ripe strawberries from a garden growing outside a rural Franklin County house.

The gardens she planted are full of tomatoes, basil, roses and other plants around what will soon be the first-of-its-kind Washington home for human trafficking survivors.

“They will have some working knowledge of how the fruits and vegetables are grown,” she said. “Nature itself is very healing, and we will just have a lot of opportunities for them to be immersed in that.”

Everything in the home, from the couches to the weighted blankets, are designed to comfort and support the girls.

The faith-based nonprofit group Mirror Ministries plans to start with five girls ages 11 to 17, giving them access to gardens, horses and therapy rooms.

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting kicked off the latest effort to raise $500,000 to $700,000 to pay for the first few years of operation.

“This a big deal. This was a long time to get here,” said Tricia MacFarlan, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We don’t ever want to be at the point where we’re coming to you and saying, ‘We’re going to have to close our doors.’ We don’t want to be that failure for these kids. They’ve had too many failures and disconnects already.”

Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 17,200 reports of child sex trafficking in the United States.

Since the start of Mirror Ministries in 2014, the organization has helped more than 450 sex trafficking survivors. On average, they’ve provided case management and therapeutic services to an average of 50 survivors each month.

Esther’s Home

Esther’s Home has been part of a decadelong plan for the organization, which helps sex-trafficking survivors with counseling, life skills training and case management.

It now will provide those same services on the 20-acre parcel with a staffed home. The girls will have the opportunity to learn skills, catch up on school work, along with other therapy all in a relatively isolated spot.

The space will give the girls an opportunity to heal while they are separated from the circumstances that led to the abuse.

Organizers have visited similar programs across the globe, as well as getting help from therapists, including the head of the nonprofit’s board.

A classroom of desks is set up in a converted shop. Students will be able to connect with distance learning programs at their school districts. MacFarlan said a tutor will be available to help the girls with immediate questions and to get them connected.

“So whether it’s Pasco or Richland, Kennewick or North Dakota, they’ll be able to get caught up and maybe even advance on their own school’s curriculum,” she said. “So they’re here with us for a year or two and they’re going to empowered.”

In the same building, counseling offices allow students to meet with therapists. They’ve also created a gymnasium in the building.

Two horses and a garden are ready for the girls to learn to care for them. They also will be able to take part in art, music and dance therapy.

“There some things that are mandatory like schooling, but we’re going to give as much choice as we can within that mandatory as well,” MacFarlan said. “Choice is important because that’s been so stripped from them, and we want them to be empowered and not vulnerable when they leave us.”

Inside the main home, each girl will have her own bedroom, which will have a key code so she’s the only one who can enter.

Each will have a wall in the room that can be decorated however she likes.

Each will learn how to make food and prepare it for the rest of the girls, MacFarlan said.

“We’re learning nutrition. We’re learning to plan. We’re learning new skills and life skills,” she said.

They also will keep in communication with the legal guardian of the girl, whether that’s the state or a parent.

Fundraising and the future

MacFarlan said the house has gotten this far with the help of millions in donations, and thousands of volunteer hours. So far, the team has raised about $3.5 million, she said.

“It has been an immense privilege and a blessing to work with so many community donors to raise more than $3 million in funds to support this incredible home,” said Debbie Toner, capital campaign manager for Esther’s Home in a release. “We hope that many more community members will join us for the last phase of our fundraising campaign.”

The money will pay for staffing, programming and equipment. Living at Esther’s Home will be free.

More project phases are planned and would add additional houses to the property over the next 10 years.

The start

The journey to getting the project approved took more than three years. Since it’s an unusual use for the area, the project needed special approval from Franklin County.

Mirror Ministries previously had a spot picked out for the home, but a coalition of neighbors fought it, and a majority of the Franklin County commissioners opposed it in 2020.

The nonprofit organization found the new property the next year, and this time had more success in securing a permit.

While they initially had problems with a neighbor, MacFarlan said they have since ironed out the issues.