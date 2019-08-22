ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters rescued a person who fell into a septic tank and was stuck there for days in a rural area southeast of Portland.

The Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 said on Facebook that crews responded Tuesday to a report of the person falling into the tank while working on it. Fire officials say the person had been in the tank for multiple days.

KATU-TV reports a technical rescue team and a Clackamas Fire crew helped Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 remove the person from the tank.

The person was flown to a hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t released.