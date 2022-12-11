Firefighters say they rescued an 83-year-old man who accidentally drove his car down a 25-foot embankment in Kelso and had to sleep in the trunk of his car during a cold night.

The crash occurred Friday night near the 400 block of North Globe Creek Road, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The motorist told his rescuers that he was driving around 8:30 p.m. when another vehicle’s headlights blinded him, causing him to veer off the edge of the road.

Unable to escape or to find his cellphone to call for help, the man moved into the trunk of his car, where he slept for the night.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said the damaged vehicle was partway in a creek bed, causing water to seep into the car.

Firefighters found the driver at 6:30 a.m. Saturday after the man was able to find his cellphone — he heard the faint sounds of beeping indicating the battery was running low — and call 911. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies helped to pinpoint the man’s location and crews arrived within 30 minutes.

Two engines, a medic unit and nine firefighters responded.

The driver suffered chest injuries, an ankle injury and exposure to cold weather, according to the department.