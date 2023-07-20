Firefighters in Oregon and Washington continue to battle persistent fires that have fouled the air across the region this week.

The wildfire burning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southern Oregon is estimated to have grown to around 15,200 acres as of Thursday morning, while firefighters in central Oregon and across the Columbia River in Washington state work to finish containment of the Boulder fire and a large blaze at a Longview paper mill, respectively.

Trails, roads and a portion of southern Oregon’s Illinois River in the national forest were closed as more than 900 firefighters worked to combat the Flat fire, which this week was threatening more than 40 structures near Agness, officials said. Firefighters on the ground had received assistance from eight helicopters, 10 engines, four bulldozers and seven masticators, as of Thursday morning.

The number of firefighters nearly doubled overnight into Thursday as the fire grew more than 3,000 acres, according to a release from the Northwest Interagency Command Center.

The Flat fire was reported 2 miles southwest of Agness in Curry County at about 6 p.m. Saturday. It is believed to have started near the Oak Flat Campground. Investigators haven’t yet determined what sparked the blaze, the interagency fire team said.

The fire was burning Thursday in large swaths of new-growth forest lands in Josephine and Curry counties, an area that has seen some of Oregon’s largest wildfires — including the Biscuit fire, which burned around 500,000 acres in 2002. The Chetco Bar fire ravaged around 191,00 acres in the area in 2017, and one year later the Klondike fire prompted evacuations and burned more than 170,000 acres.

Boulder fire nearly contained

The Boulder fire, which has burned around 230 acres in the Mount Hood National Forest, was estimated to be 90% contained as of Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews and air-support teams have spent nearly two weeks fighting the fire, which is burning in dead foliage and debris on steep, rugged terrain, officials said.

Investigators with the forest service are seeking the public’s help in determining the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been sparked near the Boulder Lake Trailhead on July 8. Anyone with information, or relevant photographs or videos from that day, is asked to contact investigators via email at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.

Papermill blaze continues to burn

In southwest Washington, fire crews from Cowlitz County continue to battle a large fire at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, that broke out Monday.

Longview Fire Marshal John Durham said the fire now was contained to a massive pile of wood chips used to create pulp and paper products at the paper mill on Industrial Way. The facility previously belonged to the Weyerhaeuser Company.

A helicopter that can drop more than 2,500 gallons of water at a time was continuing to aid firefighters as they dug through the wood chips to get to the root of the fire, Durham said.

The Longview Fire Department first responded to reports of a blaze at the paper mill around 6:40 p.m. Monday. It battled the blaze throughout the night, with assistance from the Cowlitz County and Washington state Department of Natural Resources crews.