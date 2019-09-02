POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters with help from residents armed with garden hoses got the upper hand on a human-caused brush fire burning between Pocatello and Inkom.

The Idaho State Journal reports the brush fire was reported by a resident around 2:50 p.m. Sunday between Old Highway 91 and Interstate 15 and scorched about an acre before it was contained.

The Pocatello Valley Fire Department said the brush fire occurred when a resident was burning trash and the flames got out of control, spreading to the surrounding grass and weeds.

The area has several houses and some residents from those homes used their garden hoses to attempt to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were extinguishing the few remaining hot spots by the afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

