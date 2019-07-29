CANYONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter battling a large blaze in southwestern Oregon was injured when he was struck by rolling debris.

Authorities say the firefighter was transported early Monday to a medical center, where he was treated and released. The firefighter was one of about 1,000 people battling the 11,600-acre (17.1-square mile) Mile Post 97 fire that broke out Wednesday near Canyonville, Oregon, apparently from an illegal campfire.

Officials said the fire was growing slowly toward the south, paralleling Interstate 5.

The fire was at 10 percent containment. Crews hoped to make progress as clouds and cooling temperatures were forecast for the area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.

An Oregon Department of Environmental Quality air advisory issued due to smoke was extended Monday for Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties, and now includes southern Douglas County.