SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A woman fired from the Springfield Police Department after she was accused of lying about a relationship with a sergeant has filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment.

Fired recruit Amanda McIntyre noted in the federal lawsuit against the agency that the sergeant and detective she had sex with while off duty kept their jobs, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

She was fired for lying about one of the instances — denying she had a relationship with Sgt. Dave Grice.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleges that the Springfield Police Association protected “favored male officers” from discipline but prevented her from working in law enforcement again.

Former Springfield Police Chief Richard L. Lewis was placed on administrative leave in March and retired in June amid an investigation into complaints that he falsified a document to protect the two supervisors, according to complaints made to the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

The state agency forwarded the complaints to Springfield’s city manager “for review and resolution.”

The city of Springfield, the Springfield Police Department and the Springfield Police Association are among the defendants named in the suit.

Springfield city spokesperson Amber Fossen said the city in its initial review, identified several allegations the city does not agree with, and look forward to defending the department.

A lawyer for the Springfield police union didn’t return a message seeking comment.