ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage fire officials say the fire that destroyed an eastside sushi restaurant likely was intentionally set.
The fire gutted Yakitori Sushi House just east of the busy Tudor Road and Lake Otis Parkway intersection.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the fire was called in just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Fire marshal Cleo Hill says the fire began after a break-in at a noodle business next door and likely was associated with that crime.
The fire was the fifth to damage or destroy an Anchorage commercial building in a month. Fire officials say there is no evidence that the fires are related or unusually numerous.
