PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say that a man died in a warehouse blaze Friday night in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue said Monday that investigators received information that a man was in or near the warehouse at the time of the fire, which prompted a search.

Officials say the remains of a man were found at 11 a.m. Monday inside the building.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene and will determine the identity and cause of the person’s death.

Officials say investigators have been told the person was using an area just outside the warehouse for temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.