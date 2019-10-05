CHUBBUCK, Idaho (AP) — A fire has gutted the 5 Mile bar in Chubbuck.

The Idaho State Journal reports the blaze was reported early Saturday morning at the bar in the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue.

The Chubbuck Fire Department firefighters were still trying to extinguish the flames at 10 a.m.

Authorities haven’t yet said whether the fire has resulted in any injuries. They also haven’t commented on what could have caused the blaze.

It did not appear that the fire spread to any adjacent buildings but the flames have severely damaged the 5 Mile bar.

