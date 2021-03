BEND, Ore. (AP) — Fires driven by high winds forced evacuations Sunday afternoon in and around Bend, Oregon.

The Bulletin reports the evacuations were ordered for a neighbborood in the southwest part of the city as well as a rural area west of the central Oregon community.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a brush fire about 3:42 p.m. Sunday.

The fire had rekindled from a burn pile that was lit Saturday and spread quickly, driven by gusty winds.