ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage firefighters fought a suspicious fire Thursday morning at a strip mall where an arson fire burned a restaurant earlier in the week.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports the latest fire burned another restaurant, Noodle World Alaska.
Traffic on busy east Tudor Road was blocked by the firefighting response.
The latest fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.
Most Read Local Stories
- Report of active shooter at Central Washington University was false alarm
- UW student, 19, dies after slipping on campus walkway
- Don't leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles WATCH
- Sheriff’s use of courtroom camera to view juror’s notebook, lawyer’s notes sparks dismissal of criminal case
- Seattle-area schools delay classes as ice lingers; officials warn 'this is just round one' WATCH
Noodle World Alaska is in the same building as Yakitori Sushi, which was destroyed Monday.
Video surveillance recorded during the first fire showed two men running out of the building, including one with a glove on his hand that was burning.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com