BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Three people were killed Friday in a fire that broke out at a low-income apartment complex in the western Alaska town of Bethel, authorities said.

Another two people were taken to the hospital after the early morning fire at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex, Bethel Fire Chief Daron Solesbee said according to a KYUK report.

Solesbee said the fire affected one building at the complex and those killed were in a single unit. Another unoccupied unit was also destroyed by the fire, he said.

Fire marshals from Anchorage were in Bethel investigating the cause of the blaze.