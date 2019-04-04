BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho drivers who ignore school bus stop signs are facing increased fines and the prospect of camera-equipped school buses to help police catch violators.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week signed into law the legislation that boosts the fine for a first-time offense from $100 to $200.

Fines escalate from there to $600 for a third offense within five years of two previous offenses.

Backers say the stiffer penalties are needed due to the number of motorists ignoring school buses with stop signs and flashing lights activated, endangering and sometimes killing children.

Some of the money from collected fines will go into a fund to install cameras on school buses to help police identify motorists who drive past buses while children are boarding or disembarking.