SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two trucks collided on an icy highway in western Oregon before dawn, killing both drivers and triggering a fire.
The Oregon State Police said the collision happened about 5:20 a.m. Monday on Highway 18 on a recently opened Newberg-Dundee bypass. Photos sent by the state police showed flames across the highway and firefighters on the scene.
Almost five hours later, the stretch of highway remained closed as workers cleaned up spilled diesel fuel.
A car was also involved in the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The state police said the icy road is believed to have contributed to the crash.