ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says the number of nuisance bears killed around Anchorage fell sharply this summer.

KTVA-television reports the department has recorded killed four black bears and two brown bears killed by the department or by citizens.

Biologist Dave Battle says the department in 2017 saw 34 bears killed, including three brown bears. Last year, 42 bears were killed, including 14 brown bears.

Battle says there are several theories for fewer conflicts. Bears had a lot to eat in forests this year.

Also, the high number of bears killed the previous two years may have removed most of the nuisance bears.

Battle said he’s encouraged by a new ordinance that fines people who don’t handle trash properly. That ordinance took effect in mid-June.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com