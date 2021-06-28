KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management plans to resume gathering wild horses on private property on and next to the Pokegama Herd Management Area southwest of Klamath Falls.

The action comes at the request of a private landowner, the Herald and News reported.

BLM officials said they plans to gather wild horses from private property only and without using helicopters. The agency will use bait traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay.

The appropriate management level for the Pokegama HMA is 30 to 50 horses, officials said. Based on a 2015 survey, officials estimate there may be as many as 230 horses within the area.

It wasn’t clear exactly how many horses BLM officials plan to remove.

Only essential personnel will be allowed at the trap site during operations and because of private land restrictions, there will be no public viewing opportunities during gather operations or at the holding facilities, officials said.

All horses identified for removal will be taken to the BLM’s Wild Horse Corrals in Hines, Oregon. They will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program.

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.