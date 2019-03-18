PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Roseburg Forest Products, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of particleboard and plywood, has ended production and sales of certain lumber products in the midst of a federal investigation into whether the wood came from the illegal logging of African rainforests.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Oregon Public Broadcasting that its Homeland Security Investigations division has an ongoing investigation into illegal imports of okoumé, a wood used for plywood and veneer siding. The Lacey Act prohibits the trade of plants and wildlife taken, stored or transported illegally.
Okoumé hardwood trees grow in the rainforests of west-central Africa, where the deforestation of habitat for endangered species is drawing the concern of conservationists and scientists alike.
In a statement, Roseburg Forest Products said it would cooperate with the investigation and that the company was unaware of alleged issues with its okoumé suppliers until federal investigators called.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's upzones were a yearslong fight, and could be ‘just the tip of the iceberg'
- ‘It’s shaping up to be pretty darn nice’: Seattle's temperatures could hit 70s this week
- Seattle Police investigate Pioneer Square shooting incident that injured two people
- Washington ferry riders should expect delays as damaged motor sidelines vessel
- Vikram Jandhyala, innovation leader at UW, dies at 47