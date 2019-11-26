JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials estimate state and federal assistance following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rocked parts of south-central Alaska last year will top $400 million.

The state emergency management department says the Nov. 30, 2018, quake was the largest natural disaster in Alaska since the magnitude 9.2 Good Friday earthquake in 1964.

Spokesman Jeremy Zidek cited the large geographic area affected, estimated cost of state and federal assistance and number of applicants to a state individual assistance program.

Zidek says about $110 million in state and federal individual assistance has been provided.

Costs to address damaged infrastructure are estimated at more than $275 million, with the funding process expected to play out over several years. Zidek says about $9.3 million has been paid so far for public infrastructure projects.

___

This story has been corrected to change the individual assistance figure.