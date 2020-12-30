SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has surged over the past month at a federal prison west of Salem, officials said.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 4, the medium-security prison in Sheridan had two cases, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. By Wednesday, the prison, which is home to about 1,450 male inmates, had 41 active cases among prisoners and another 10 cases diagnosed in staff, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Colleen Samuel, whose son Robert Benham is serving a seven-year sentence there for bank robbery, said conditions have been deteriorating and that he is concerned for his health and safety.

Benham, 55, told his mom some inmates have been put in a COVID-19 unit housed in a prison gymnasium where they have to lay on their bunks all day.

Farrah Silver, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, said the facility has had to find “alternate housing and spacing for social distancing, as well as quarantine and isolation purposes,” but that inmates have not been restricted to their bunks.

Silver also said the uptick in cases could be due to increased testing.

In state prisons throughout Oregon, over 2,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus, with about 500 with active infections as of Wednesday and 21 deaths.

