ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials formally declared a disaster Tuesday in Douglas, Linn and 4 other Oregon counties for severe storms that hit the area in April.

KATU-TV reports the disaster declaration signed Tuesday comes in response to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides April 6 through April 21 in Oregon’s Curry, Douglas, Grant, Linn, Umatilla, and Wheeler counties.

State officials say the storms caused more than $8 million in damage and killed one person in Douglas County.

It’s the second disaster declaration for Douglas and Curry counties in 2019.

In May, the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared that February storms that toppled trees and closed highways in Douglas, Curry, Lane, and Coos counties qualified as a disaster.

The disaster declaration makes federal funding available to help pay for emergency costs and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in the disaster.