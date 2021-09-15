ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — FBI officials in Oregon and Albany police have arrested a 64-year-old man accused of threatening an Oregon public official.

David Scott Ryder was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of interstate transmission of a threat and stalking, The FBI in Oregon said in a news release.

The threats were made in three emails between Aug. 10-23 and in a voicemail left on an office phone on Aug. 23, according to the FBI.

The FBI included excerpts from the messages which called for the public official to resign, saying “…all the people that won’t get your FAKE (expletive) vaccine are the same ones who you will see hang you in a public place for crimes against America.”

The FBI also said the person threatened to take the “worthless soul” from the public official and also threatened to kill police who might come to investigate the threats.

Ryder made his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday. The judge ordered him released while the case proceeds.

It wasn’t immediately known if Ryder has a lawyer. The name of the public official who was threatened wasn’t released.